Man Arrested In Shooting Of Northern Iowa School Bus

FOREST CITY, Iowa (AP) – A 32-year-year-old Forest City man faces two charges connected with the shooting of a school bus.

No one was injured in Friday’s incident, when a bus window was shattered by a shot from a pellet gun.

Authorities say Martin Tindall is charged with felony intimidation with a dangerous weapon and with misdemeanor criminal mischief. He’s due in court Friday. Court records say he told investigators that he’d shot toward the bus.

Associated Press efforts to reach Tindall and his attorney on Tuesday were unsuccessful.