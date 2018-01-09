Medicaid, Workforce Development, Non-Meandering Waters Among Governor’s 2018 Issues

PIERRE, S.D. – Lawmakers convened in Pierre Tuesday to kick off the 2018 Legislative Session.

Governor Dennis Daugaard addressed lawmakers in the house and senate for his final State of the State speech.

“Before us comes so many issues. Deferred maintenance, highways, criminal justice, teacher pay that can’t be solved in one year, but a start must be made,” said Governor Daugaard.

Topping the governor’s priorities list this year is workforce development.

It’s something he calls a significant, long term challenge facing South Dakota.

“Our state does not have enough workers in many skilled fields, and this is a barrier to economic growth.”

To address the situation, the governor is proposing something called “Career Launch.”

He’s encouraging high schools to expand the availability of work-based education experiences through apprenticeships, internships and job shadowing during school hours.

“The best way for young people to learn about careers and find fields they like, or don’t like, is to experience them.”

Education has been a focus of the Governor during his time in office, applauding the recent measure made to increase teacher pay.

“In the first year average teacher pay in South Dakota increased by 8.8 percent. We saw sizable salary increases across the state.”

Another contentious issue the governor hopes to solve deals with public water on private land. A special session of the 2017 legislature sunset a law to keep non-meandered waters open until 2018. The governor wants to extend that for another three years:

“This is not just a win for South Dakotans who enjoy fishing and boating, the owners of the ground under these waters have demonstrated their support for the compromise by keeping nearly all of these waters open”

The governor offered no plans to expand Medicaid, he says it’s something he doesn’t believe the Legislature will support. Instead, Daugaard is proposing a measure backed by the trump administration to require some Medicaid recipients to be employed.

“Very low income, able-body parents who aren’t already working or caring for a child under one. That’s approximately 4,500 individuals.”

“What we are concerned about in some instances is procedurally, how would that work?” asked Senate Minority Leader Billie Sutton. “Do people get dropped off that are working who need healthcare coverage and are just trying to provide for their families?”

The Democrats say they plan to unveil a legislative agenda of their own soon that will include proposals for more transparency in government, a workforce development package as well as an economic development package.