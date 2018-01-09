New US Attorney Sworn Into Office In South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota officially has a new U.S. attorney.

Ronald Parsons Jr. was sworn in last Friday during a brief ceremony in Sioux Falls overseen by U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier. The Sioux Falls attorney is the 42nd person to hold the office in South Dakota.

Parsons succeeds Randolph Seiler, who retired at the end of last year. Seiler had been nominated to the post by former President Barack Obama in 2015.

President Donald Trump nominated Parsons, who was recently confirmed by the U.S. Senate. He has specialized in appellate and constitutional law.