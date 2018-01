O’Gorman and Harrisburg Girls Get Tuesday Night Wins

Emma Ronsiek had a huge game Tuesday night as the O’Gorman Knights beat Washington 57-47. She poured in 28 points as OG improved to 5-4. Jada Cunningham had 14 for the Warriors. And in Harrisburg, the 3rd-ranked Tigers got a solid team effort as they downed MacKenzie Miller and the Mitchell Kernels 47-43, improving to 6-1 for the year.