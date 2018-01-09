Police Investigating Death Of Baby Who’d Been At Iowa Day Care

Associated Press
Share This:

MANLY, Iowa (AP) – Police are investigating the death of a 7-month-old girl who was being cared for at an in-home day care in northern Iowa.

Manly police say in a news release that medics were sent to the home in Manly around 3 p.m. Dec. 28. They performed CPR on the baby, and she was taken to a Mason City hospital. Manly Police Chief Aaron Pals says the little girl was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Her name and those of her parents haven’t been released.

Pals says state agencies are aiding the investigation. No arrest has been reported.

Related Post

Drug, Heart Condition Blamed In U Of Iowa Student&...
Iowa State University Settles Harassment Policy La...
Hy-Vee Recalls Store-Branded Candy Packages
UPDATE: Persons of Interest In Manhunt Found, Poli...

You Might Also Like