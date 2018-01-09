Raven Industries Announces $5 Million Donation to SDSU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Raven Industries is donating $5 million dollars to South Dakota State University.

The money will help establish a “Precision Agriculture” facility in Brookings.

The facility allows for collaboration of multiple areas of learning including engineering, agronomy, and horticulture.

Raven Industries officials say the facility will help South Dakota lead the nation in precision agricultural education, research, and extension.

“The new facility will support those programs and invite collaboration across multiple disciplines at SDSU,” said Barry Dunn, the president of SDSU.

The facility will provide resources to students with an Ag Pecision major, as well as related minors.

The CEO of Raven Industries says the company and the university have had a working relationship for over a decade.

“SDSU is on pace and is that leader in this education and research and we just came to believe that with the proper facilities and the appropriate facilities on campus, that they could just take this to a whole nother level,” said Daniel Rykhus, the CEO of Raven Industries.

Raven Industries is headquartered in Sioux Falls. According to an SDSU spokesperson, supporters still need to get lawmakers’ approval to start construction.