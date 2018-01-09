Raven Industries Announces $5M Partnership With SDSU To Build New Facility

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Raven Industries is donating $5 million to South Dakota State University.

The money will help establish a “precision agriculture” facility in Brookings. The facility allows for collaboration of multiple areas of learning, including engineering, agronomy and horticulture.

Raven officials say the facility will help South Dakota lead the nation in precision AG education, research and extension.

Supporters still need to get lawmakers’ approval to start construction.