Scoreboard Tuesday, January 9th
NHL
Calgary 3, Wild 2 (OT)
H.S Wrestling
Dakota Valley 36, Tri-Valley 31
EPJ 32, Tri-Valley 3
West Central 60, Dakota Valley 12
EPJ 44, West Central 31
Pierre 52, Mitchell 12
Madison 34, Dell Rapids 30
Girls Gymnastics
Madison 134.15, Vermillion 125.35
*Giles (M) 35.0
*Williams (V) 34.9
Men’s Basketball
Dakota State 79, Mount Marty 64 *Daniels 18 points
Women’s Basketball
Mount Marty 82, Dakota State 75 *Kuca 19 points
Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Central 53, Brookings 47
Aberdeen Christian 69, Webster 53
Aberdeen Roncalli 70, Tiospa Zina Tribal 65
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 58, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 55
Bon Homme 57, Freeman 32
Bowman County, N.D. 65, Lemmon 45
Brandon Valley 56, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 52
Britton-Hecla 56, Warner 44
Clark-Willow Lake JV 62, Milbank Area 60
Corsica/Stickney 61, Mitchell Christian 31
DeSmet 68, Howard 39
Deuel 53, Arlington 42
Elk Point-Jefferson 65, Lennox 57
Elkton-Lake Benton 47, Waverly-South Shore 39
Florence/Henry 51, Wilmot 38
Great Plains Lutheran 54, Estelline 36
Gregory 63, Wagner 43
Harding County 75, Dupree 28
Highmore-Harrold 51, Faulkton 47
Irene-Wakonda 73, Alcester-Hudson 12
Lower Brule 74, Sunshine Bible Academy 42
McCook Central/Montrose 52, Beresford 39
Miller 63, Redfield/Doland 46
Parker 73, Dell Rapids St. Mary 40
Rapid City Christian 63, Bison 45
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 47, Kimball/White Lake 43
Scotland 62, Centerville 35
Sioux Falls Christian 77, Dell Rapids 40
Sioux Falls Lincoln 75, Yankton 53
Sioux Falls Washington 52, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 40
Sioux Valley 95, Hamlin 67
Sisseton 74, Ortonville, Minn. 67
Sturgis Brown 80, Hill City 52
Tea Area 57, Tri-Valley 45
Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Central 56, Brookings 26
Aberdeen Roncalli 63, Tiospa Zina Tribal 26
Arlington 39, Deuel 36
Belle Fourche 39, Spearfish 28
Beresford 52, Baltic 12
Bowman County, N.D. 52, Harding County 30
Chester 42, Colman-Egan 30
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 64, Takini 21
Colome 47, Jones County 34
Dakota Valley 51, West Central 45
Elkton-Lake Benton 47, Waverly-South Shore 39
Estelline 42, Great Plains Lutheran 41
Flandreau 61, Garretson 32
Freeman 71, Bon Homme 49
Hamlin 61, Sioux Valley 45
Harrisburg 47, Mitchell 43
Ipswich 51, Northwestern 44
Kimball/White Lake 54, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 45
Langford 52, Eureka/Bowdle 41
Leola/Frederick 55, Herreid/Selby Area 50
Little Wound 56, Bennett County 23
Lower Brule 64, Sunshine Bible Academy 57
Madison 61, Vermillion 56
McCook Central/Montrose 65, Hanson 45
Menno 63, Canistota 38
Miller 47, Redfield/Doland 32
Potter County 48, Stanley County 35
Scotland 56, Centerville 32
Sioux Falls Lincoln 41, Yankton 35
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 57, Sioux Falls Washington 47
St. Thomas More 65, Custer 32
Timber Lake 64, McIntosh 37
Todd County 79, White River 50
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 42, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 28
Wagner 42, Gregory 32
Warner 60, Britton-Hecla 18
Waubay/Summit 52, Groton Area 37
Winner 75, Valentine, Neb. 35
White River Tournament
First Round
Edgemont 41, Hot Springs 33
Faith 79, Upton, Wyo. 25
Moorcroft, Wyo. 60, Newell 56
Oelrichs 42, Rapid City Christian 31