Scoreboard Tuesday, January 9th

NHL

Calgary 3, Wild 2 (OT)

H.S Wrestling

Dakota Valley 36, Tri-Valley 31
EPJ 32, Tri-Valley 3
West Central 60, Dakota Valley 12
EPJ 44, West Central 31
Pierre 52, Mitchell 12
Madison 34, Dell Rapids 30

Girls Gymnastics

Madison 134.15, Vermillion 125.35
*Giles (M) 35.0
*Williams (V) 34.9

Men’s Basketball

Dakota State 79,  Mount Marty 64 *Daniels 18 points

Women’s Basketball

Mount Marty 82, Dakota State 75 *Kuca 19 points

Boys Basketball

Aberdeen Central 53, Brookings 47

Aberdeen Christian 69, Webster 53

Aberdeen Roncalli 70, Tiospa Zina Tribal 65

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 58, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 55

Bon Homme 57, Freeman 32

Bowman County, N.D. 65, Lemmon 45

Brandon Valley 56, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 52

Britton-Hecla 56, Warner 44

Clark-Willow Lake JV 62, Milbank Area 60

Corsica/Stickney 61, Mitchell Christian 31

DeSmet 68, Howard 39

Deuel 53, Arlington 42

Elk Point-Jefferson 65, Lennox 57

Elkton-Lake Benton 47, Waverly-South Shore 39

Florence/Henry 51, Wilmot 38

Great Plains Lutheran 54, Estelline 36

Gregory 63, Wagner 43

Harding County 75, Dupree 28

Highmore-Harrold 51, Faulkton 47

Irene-Wakonda 73, Alcester-Hudson 12

Lower Brule 74, Sunshine Bible Academy 42

McCook Central/Montrose 52, Beresford 39

Miller 63, Redfield/Doland 46

Parker 73, Dell Rapids St. Mary 40

Rapid City Christian 63, Bison 45

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 47, Kimball/White Lake 43

Scotland 62, Centerville 35

Sioux Falls Christian 77, Dell Rapids 40

Sioux Falls Lincoln 75, Yankton 53

Sioux Falls Washington 52, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 40

Sioux Valley 95, Hamlin 67

Sisseton 74, Ortonville, Minn. 67

Sturgis Brown 80, Hill City 52

Tea Area 57, Tri-Valley 45

Girls Basketball

Aberdeen Central 56, Brookings 26

Aberdeen Roncalli 63, Tiospa Zina Tribal 26

Arlington 39, Deuel 36

Belle Fourche 39, Spearfish 28

Beresford 52, Baltic 12

Bowman County, N.D. 52, Harding County 30

Chester 42, Colman-Egan 30

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 64, Takini 21

Colome 47, Jones County 34

Dakota Valley 51, West Central 45

Elkton-Lake Benton 47, Waverly-South Shore 39

Estelline 42, Great Plains Lutheran 41

Flandreau 61, Garretson 32

Freeman 71, Bon Homme 49

Hamlin 61, Sioux Valley 45

Harrisburg 47, Mitchell 43

Ipswich 51, Northwestern 44

Kimball/White Lake 54, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 45

Langford 52, Eureka/Bowdle 41

Leola/Frederick 55, Herreid/Selby Area 50

Little Wound 56, Bennett County 23

Lower Brule 64, Sunshine Bible Academy 57

Madison 61, Vermillion 56

McCook Central/Montrose 65, Hanson 45

Menno 63, Canistota 38

Miller 47, Redfield/Doland 32

Potter County 48, Stanley County 35

Scotland 56, Centerville 32

Sioux Falls Lincoln 41, Yankton 35

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 57, Sioux Falls Washington 47

St. Thomas More 65, Custer 32

Timber Lake 64, McIntosh 37

Todd County 79, White River 50

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 42, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 28

Wagner 42, Gregory 32

Warner 60, Britton-Hecla 18

Waubay/Summit 52, Groton Area 37

Winner 75, Valentine, Neb. 35

White River Tournament
First Round
Edgemont 41, Hot Springs 33

Faith 79, Upton, Wyo. 25

Moorcroft, Wyo. 60, Newell 56

Oelrichs 42, Rapid City Christian 31

