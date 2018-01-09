Sugarland To Perform In August At PREMIER Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D- Award-winning country duo Sugarland announced their return to the stage with the Still The Same Tour, making a stop at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Thursday, August 16 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 12, at 10 a.m. at the box office, www.ticketmaster.com, or charge-by-phone at 800-745-3000. Ticket prices range from $31.50 to $101.

With numerous Grammy, ACM and CMA Awards, chart-topping hits and MULTI-PLATINUM sales, the pair’s Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush will bring their new live show to 48 cities, including Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Nashville. The Sioux Falls concert will feature opening acts Frankie Ballard and Lindsay Ell.

“We are thrilled to head back out on the road together as this has been a long time coming for the both of us!” said Nettles. “And to have Frankie and Lindsay join us will make our return really special.”

“Can’t wait to get back out there and share our new music with the best fans on earth!” Bush continued. “It will be great to hear everyone singing the old favorites along with us all summer.”

Beginning today fans can go online to purchase VIP packages which include an opportunity to meet Sugarland, attend a pre-show VIP sound check, access to exclusive tour lithographs and more.

Since the band’s inception in 2002, Sugarland has sold nearly 10 million albums domestically, earned seven No. 1 singles to date and amassed over 260 million on-demand streams. Their critical and mainstream appeal has been magnified with countless industry accolades over the course of their career. The hit-makers recently released “Still The Same,” their first new music in seven years, aptly setting the tone for their joint venture with Big Machine Records and UMG Nashville; this summer’s tour shares its name. This rejuvenation of their musical vision remains true to the authentic sound and emotive songwriting that has made Sugarland one of the most popular country music duos of all time.