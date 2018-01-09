Two Brandon Valley Students Expelled For Bringing Handgun To School

BRANDON, S.D. -Brandon Valley High School was put under stress after going into a lockdown in December. Thankfully no one was hurt, but what’s next for those who prompted the lockdown?

Two Brandon Valley High School students have been expelled for bringing an unloaded handgun and knives to school on December 19th. The decision came during an executive session of the Brandon Valley board meeting.

State law and school policy require a 12 month expulsion when possession of a fire arm is found on school property. Superintendent Jarod Larson felt the need to reduce the consequence.

“There was no ammunition present on any student, there was no direct threat, or intention of harm, there was no plan. It was a really bad choice. Choices have consequences and this was the disciplinary measures,” says Larson.

The students are expelled from Brandon Valley High School, but are being provided a home bound curriculum for the rest of the spring. The students can then enroll at an alternative high school in Sioux Falls for the fall of 2018.

“It’s extremely important for us to give these students an opportunity to stay on the path to graduation. It’s absolutely critical for our students in these situations,” says Larson.

Larson says the students weren’t intending to use the gun but to sell or trade. He says these situations are not common at the school.

“I would say extremely rare. The board of education had commented that they had not gone through a student expulsion process,” says Larson.

The students must also complete a threat assessment before returning to school. Larson won’t release the students’ identities or what grade they’re in.