2 Charged In Des Moines’ 1st Homicide Of 2018

Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Authorities have arrested two suspects in Des Moines’ first homicide of 2018.

On Wednesday police charged 45-year-old William Burton III and 36-year-old Crystal Purdy. Court records don’t list the names of attorneys who could comment for the two.

Police say officers and medics sent around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a shooting found the body of Cory Channon. He’d been shot in the chest.

Police have not explained the relationship – if any – between Channon and the two suspects.

