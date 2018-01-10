Deer Escorted Back Out Window of Health Care Facility

Officials in Aberdeen say the doe crashed through window of empty room
Associated Press
ABERDEEN, S.D. – A deer left a South Dakota health care facility in worse shape than when it entered.

The American News reports the white-tailed doe crashed through a window of an empty room at Aberdeen Health and Rehab on Tuesday morning.

Marketing Director Mike Brown says the animal might have been clipped by a car on a nearby highway and spooked.

A state wildlife officer and local animal control officer got the deer back out through the window, and it eventually fled into a park. The doe had a broken back right hoof but officials think it will be OK.

