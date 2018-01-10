Judge Won’t Reduce Sentence For Man In Fatal Boat Crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A judge has refused to reduce the prison sentence for a Rapid City man serving five years behind bars for a fatal boat crash on Lake Pactola.

Thirty-one-year-old Jody Kreycik pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and boating under the influence in the August 2015 crash that killed 33-year-old Gabrielle Fisher of Rapid City. He was sentenced nearly two years ago.

Kreycik asked 7th Circuit Judge Jeff Davis to modify his sentence so he could receive military veteran benefits and get treatment for a traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from his service in Iraq.

Prosecutors opposed the request, and the judge on Monday denied it.

The Rapid City Journal reports Kreycik will be eligible for parole on Feb. 16.