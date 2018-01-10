Northwestern Sweeps DWU in GPAC Hoops

KDLT Sports
ORANGE CITY, IA… It was another big GPAC doubleheader on a Wednesday night, this time in Orange City where both games featured ranked teams. And in both games Northwestern beat DWU. The Red Raiders had great balance in the women’s 69-56 win. Renee Maneman and Darbi Gustafson each had 16 points. Ashley Bray had 18 for the Tigers.

The men’s game was a shootout. Colton Kooima paced the 17-2 Red Raiders with 38 points in the 95-86 win. And another former Roosevelt Rough Rider led the way for the Tigers, Jason Spicer had 31 points.

