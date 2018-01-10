South Dakota Farmers Shouldn’t Panic Over Lack Of Snowfall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The drought across the state of South Dakota caused lower yields for some farmers in 2017.

So far we haven’t had much snow this winter, but we have some on the way. According to experts, snow can be a big help to farmers in the spring, but it’s really the rain we get in April that will make the difference.

“What really matters for agriculture is getting those spring rains, if we get spring rains, that moistens the soil and sets us up for a good season for crops across the region,” said NWS meteorologist Philip Schumacher.

Soil moisture is below average but not by much. Schumacher says that just above average rainfall this spring will be good enough.