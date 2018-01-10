Production Of ‘No Exit’ Opens This Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Debbi Jones and Jeff Larsen of ‘Monstrous Little Theatre Company’ sit down with KDLT’s Simon Floss talking about their company, the local art and theatre scene in Sioux Falls, and an upcoming show entitled ‘No Exit.’

‘No ‘Exit’ premiers this week on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. with performances continuing through Saturday. The shows will be held in Sioux Falls at ‘Exposure Gallery & Studio’ located downtown at 401 N Phillips Ave. Tickets can be bought at the door or at http://www.brownpapertickets.com

