Suspect Surrenders In Des Moines 1st Homicide Of 2018

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Authorities say a suspect has surrendered in Des Moines’ first homicide of 2018.

Police identified the victim Wednesday as 39-year-old Cory Channon.

Officers and medics sent around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a reported shooting found Channon’s body. He’d been shot in the chest.

A few minutes later the suspect contacted police and then surrendered. Police say investigators are still interviewing the unnamed person. No arrest has been reported and no charges have been filed.