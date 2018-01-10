Police, SWAT Surround Townhome In Connection With Double Homicide Investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police have arrested four people after police and SWAT were called to a townhome in southeastern Sioux Falls.

Police say they received a tip that Manuel Frias, a double homicide suspect, may be hiding in a townhome located on 54th Street and Dubuque Avenue. When police arrived two people were leaving the townhome and were arrested. Another person was found in the home but Frias was not located.

Police arrested the following:

36-year-old Justin Anderson, arrested for possession of controlled substance and parole hold

36-year-old Teresa Boyum, arrested for warrants

32-year-old Sarah Breyfogle, arrested for warrants

39-year-old Alfred Siani, arrested for possession of a controlled substance and harboring a fugitive

PREVIOUS

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police are working to close in on two wanted suspects in a double murder investigation.

Police are searching for the pair and for people who may know where they are. Officers, a SWAT team and negotiators were called to a townhome in southeastern Sioux Falls this afternoon, near 54th Street and Dubuque Avenue.

They received information that there may be a person of interest inside the home who’s connected to the double murder.

Police were able to get multiple residents out of the home before searching the home for the person they’re looking for.

Police won’t say who they’re searching for or how they’re connected to the case.