Three Arrested After Hours-Long Standoff Tuesday Night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Three people have been arrested after an hours-long standoff in Sioux Falls.

While looking for the double homicide suspect, Manuel Jesus Frias, the name Amy Crandall came up during their investigation. Minnehaha County deputies located Crandall at an apartment complex on 6th Street on Tuesday around 5 p.m. Deputies arrested Dakota Wohlers, who was renting the apartment for harboring a fugitive.

Another individual ran out the back door, yet received no charges.

SWAT was called when deputies determined there was a possibility a handgun was inside the apartment, along with the possibility that the murder suspect, Frias, may be inside the apartment.

John Milk, a convicted felon, was also inside the apartment and he had a misdemeanor warrant for an unspecified charge and was charged with narcotics.

Narcotics and a handgun were found inside the apartment, which authorities say go hand-in-hand with violence.

“There’s a gun, same situation that we’ve been preaching over and over again in these cases of drugs and guns and it’s happening and become more violent,” said Capt. Jason Gearman with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are still looking for Frias, anyone with any information is encouraged to contact authorities.