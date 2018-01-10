Two Arrested After Standoff

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two suspects have been arrested after a warrant service turned into a Police standoff.

Sioux Falls Police say at approximately 5 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 4700 block of E 6th St. to assist the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Task Force in the apprehension of two individuals who had been wanted on numerous felony warrants. Upon arrival, officers learned that one of the suspects was armed with a pistol. The suspects refused to leave the residence, but after several hours surrendered to police.

The street has been re-opened to the public.