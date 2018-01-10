USD Women Down Mount Marty

VERMILLION, S.D.–Eleven Coyotes scored as South Dakota topped Mount Marty 87-25 on Wednesday night inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

South Dakota (12-5, 3-0 Summit) captured its 12th-straight game against Mount Marty (10-9, 1-9 GPAC) and leads the all-time series 33-9. The game served as an exhibition for the Lancers.

“I thought our energy and attention to detail after the layover from our last road trip was very good,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “I was glad to see our team share the ball with 24 assists and defend at a high level for the duration of the game.”

Junior guard Jaycee Bradley scored 13 points on a perfect night of 5-for-5 from the field to pace the Coyotes. Sophomore forward Taylor Frederick and freshman guard Chloe Lamb added 13 and 12 points, respectively, off the bench. Sophomore guard Ciara Duffy was the fourth Coyote in double figures with 10 points.

Mount Marty was led by freshman forward Sarah Castaneda’s 15 points of 7-of-13 shooting.

Mount Marty scored two of the first three baskets during the game, but the Coyotes went on a 33-4 run in the next 13 minutes to jump out to a 35-8 lead. South Dakota started the second quarter with a 17-point rally led by Bradley’s pair of 3-pointers. The Coyotes led the Lancers 45-13 at the half with Castaneda scoring eight of those points.

The second half saw extended minutes for the Coyote bench with the Coyotes continuing to shoot the ball well and force turnovers. Lamb scored nine of her 12 points in the fourth quarter alone by making 4-of-5 field goal attempts.

South Dakota shot the ball at a 60.3 percent (35-58) clip for the best shooting percentage in a game this season. The Coyotes were 11-of-15 in the fourth quarter alone for 73 percent.

Along with the high shooting percentage, South Dakota matched its season high 24 assists from last time out against Western Illinois. Sophomore guard Madison McKeever had five assists to go with her eight points and junior guard Allison Arens dished out four assists. The trio of freshmen guards in Lamb, Monica Arens and Liv Korngable each added three assists a piece.

Mount Marty committed 29 turnovers with South Dakota tallying a season best 20 steals in the game. Duffy and Frederick each tallied a new career high of four steals. Korngable and senior guard Jasmine Trimboli added three steals each. Trimboli had a pair of fast break layups to start South Dakota’s first quarter run off of a forced turnover.

South Dakota returns to league action with Fort Wayne at 1 p.m. Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.