Xcel Energy Sending Crews To Help Puerto Rico Power Restoration

MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. – Xcel Energy has announced that it is sending crews to Puerto Rico to help with ongoing power restoration efforts.

Xcel is sending approximately 65 line workers and support staff to Puerto Rico. Hundreds of thousands of people still remain without power after Hurricane Maria made landfall on September 20th.

Trucks left for the island earlier this month and are expected to arrive soon. The company is sending line workers from the Upper Midwest, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico, along with additional safety and support staff.

More than 20 electric companies, including Xcel Energy, are part of a coordinated, nationwide mutual assistance response that’s bringing nearly 1,500 additional workers to Puerto Rico. With these new workers more than 5,500 people will be part of the restoration efforts.