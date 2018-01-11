Coyote Men Bounce Back For Win In Fort Wayne

USD Regroups From First Summit Loss With 68-58 Win Over Mastodons

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A double-double from Tyler Hagedorn and four players in double-figure scoring helped the South Dakota men’s basketball team to a 68-58 victory Thursday night at Fort Wayne. The Coyotes have now won three-straight games against Fort Wayne and two-straight inside the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Trey Burch-Manning, Tyler Peterson and Hagedorn all tallied a team-high 12 points while Matt Mooney added 10 points for the Coyotes who improve to 15-5 overall and 3-1 in the Summit League. Fort Wayne falls to 12-8 overall and 1-2 in league action.

Down nine points at 13-4 midway through the first half, Hagedorn jump-started a 12-2 run for South Dakota with a 3-point basket. After the long-range shot, Peterson reeled off nine-straight points for the Coyotes to give USD its first lead of the game at 16-15 with 8:51 remaining in the half. Peterson had three jump shots and a 3-point basket in the run.

With Fort Wayne holding a 3-point lead with 4:39 left in the half, Mooney found Brandon Armstrong open for a long-range basket to tie the game at 23-all. Armstrong then gave the Coyotes the lead with a jumper with 3:24 on the clock. That lead would grow to six points with USD entering the intermission with a 33-27 advantage.

That’s all the momentum South Dakota needed as it built a lead of 10 points just under three minutes into the second half and saw that lead increase to 15 points on a quick 5-0 spurt midway through the second half. Triston Simpson sank a 3-point shot as the shot clock was winding down to give USD a 50-37 lead and got pushed to 52-37 when Peterson scored on a layup with 9:11 on the clock.

Fort Wayne was unable to get the deficit back to single digits over the final nine minutes of action as the South Dakota defense held the league’s second-most prolific offensive team to just 58 points for the 68-58 victory. The Mastodons entered the game averaging 82.6 points per game.

“I thought our guys showed tremendous heart and character tonight,” head coach Craig Smith said. “Tyler Peterson and Brandon Armstrong hit some jumpers and got us going.

“I cannot emphasize enough that it was our team and togetherness that really carried us. It was a great team win and I thought our bench was really good with great moral.”

Hagedorn tallied his second double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds, helping the Coyotes out-rebound the home team 46-36. South Dakota grabbed 13 offensive rebounds with four retrieved by Hagedorn.

South Dakota’s bench outscored Fort Wayne 13-1 with seven points coming from Armstrong and six from Nick Fuller, who also grabbed four rebounds.

Bryson Scott led Fort Wayne with 26 points on 9-of-21 field goal attempts while Xzavier Taylor and Kason Harrell each had 10 points. John Konchar grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds.

The Coyotes return to their home floor Wednesday hosting Oral Roberts with a 7 p.m. tip-off. The game is Social Media Day, with various activities taking place exclusively on social media.

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics