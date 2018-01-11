Director of New Hotel Development

Performance Capital Partners, LLC
KDLT TV
Share This:
Performance Capital Partners, LLC is a leading developer of select-service hotels across the country. This is an exciting and creative position. A team leader position including site research, market study, blue print review, floor planning, scheduling, contract negotiation and management…new hotel project management from concept to hotel opening.
Job Requirements
College degree preferred.
Project management skills preferred.
Excellent written and verbal communication.
Strong negotiating experience.
Ability to travel approximately 25% of the time.
Basic accounting knowledge preferred.
Experience with Microsoft Office Suite essential.
Full time position.
Salary-depends on experience and credentials.
Benefits package included.
Contact Information
Send resume to: cindy@performancecapitalpartners.org

You Might Also Like