Director of New Hotel Development
Performance Capital Partners, LLC
|Performance Capital Partners, LLC is a leading developer of select-service hotels across the country. This is an exciting and creative position. A team leader position including site research, market study, blue print review, floor planning, scheduling, contract negotiation and management…new hotel project management from concept to hotel opening.
|Job Requirements
|College degree preferred.
Project management skills preferred.
Excellent written and verbal communication.
Strong negotiating experience.
Ability to travel approximately 25% of the time.
Basic accounting knowledge preferred.
Experience with Microsoft Office Suite essential.
Full time position.
Salary-depends on experience and credentials.
Benefits package included.
|Contact Information
|Send resume to: cindy@performancecapitalpartners.org