Gary Garner Wins Fight With Cancer & Returns To DSU Bench

Trojan Coach Returns After Two Months of Recovery From Surgery

MADISON, S.D. — At Dakota State, mens’ basketball coach Gary Garner has a lot of roles.

“He’s a best friend, mentor, dad in your life. Coach Garner’s one of the best guys I know.” Dakota State Senior Guard Brendon Boomsma says.

Yet more than 50 years of experience puts one thing, winning, into perspective.

“When I was 23 years old I didn’t know enough to come in out of the rain. And now you’ve got all of this, hopefully, knowledge and stuff. So I think losing hurts as much or more than ever because you’ve put so much into learning about the game and players.” Dakota State Mens’ Basketball Coach Gary Garner says.

Maybe it’s why the 74 year old was so confident he’d overcome Pancreatic Cancer when he was diagnosed last March.

“They told me what the percentages were of me even living. But I felt good all along. I never once felt that I wouldn’t be back.” Garner says.

Things might have looked normal when Gary and the Trojans won their first two games on October 28th and 29th. But with Garner scheduled for surgery to remove his pancreas, spleen, gall bladder and portions of his stomach and small intestines, there was the chance that it could be the final time the Trojans played for their coach.

“I was pretty emotional when I left and thought on it. And coach Garner called me the next day and said I’ll be fine, I’ll be fine Brendon. At that point I knew, he’ll beat it.” Boomsma says.

“And it’s like your second family. One of the best feelings ever about being a coach is playing a hard game and walk in that dressing room and, as a coach, see those players jumping around, excited and happy. Now that’s a good feeling!” Gary says.

With assistant Michael Larson taking over, Garner rehabbed and returned to the Trojan bench cancer free a little more than two months after his surgery.

“There was a period of time when most people thought that I wasn’t even going to live, you know, and now I get to come back and coach? I’m like a little kid before Christmas.” Garner says.

Gary Garner knows how to win, and now his players know why.

“He never stops fighting coaching wise, being a father, being a dad for his grandsons. He just never stops fighting.” Boomsma says.