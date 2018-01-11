Jackrabbit Women Rally At Denver
SDSU Stays Perfect In Summit League With 69-58 Win
DENVER, CO-South Dakota State juniors Macy Miller and Madison Guebert each scored 18 points to lead the Jackrabbits to a 69-58 Summit League win at Denver in front of 481 fans at Hamilton Gymnasium.
Miller added seven rebounds and three assists while Guebert sank four 3-pointers. Freshman Myah Selland added nine points, grabbed a career- and game-high 11 rebounds and registered four steals and three blocks.
Denver, now 10-8 and 1-2, was led by Briana Johnson’s 13 points, Claire Gritt’s 11 points and Jordyn Alt’s 10 points.
SDSU, now 13-4, 3-0, jumped out to a 7-4 lead on five points by Miller. Denver answered with a 12-2 run to take a seven-point lead, 16-9, with 2:07 left in the first quarter. Sophomore Rylie Cascio Jensen sank a 3-pointer with 23 seconds left to draw SDSU to within four, 18-14, to end the quarter.
Guebert scored seven points in the second quarter, including five straight to pull the Jackrabbits within one, 22-21, with 6:58 left. The teams traded baskets for the rest of the half and Denver led 31-29 at halftime.
The Jackrabbits opened the third quarter with a 7-0 run to take a five-point lead, 36-31, at 6:29. Denver closed the quarter on an 8-2 run over the final 2:53 to lead 44-43.
Freshman Tylee Irwin scored on a jumper to begin the fourth quarter to put the Jacks up 45-44 and SDSU led the rest of the game. Guebert, who scored nine points in the quarter, sank the third of her four 3-pointers to put the Jacks up 61-51 with 3:30 remaining. Guebert and Miller scored SDSU’s final eight points.
Notes
- Guebert’s went two for two at the free-throw line tonight. She has now made her last 13 consecutive free throws and 48 of her last 49.
- Miller tallied 18 points tonight, giving her 1,405, passing former teammate Megan Waytashek’s total of 1,390.
- Guebert’s 18 points give her 1,108 career points. She ranks 33rd in career scoring.
- Ellie Thompson scored seven points this evening and is 34th in career scoring with 1,102 points.
- SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston is now two wins shy of becoming The Summit League leader in victories with 144.
Up Next
South Dakota State returns to action Saturday at 2 p.m. when it tips at Oral Roberts.
-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics