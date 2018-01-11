Jackrabbit Women Rally At Denver

SDSU Stays Perfect In Summit League With 69-58 Win

DENVER, CO-South Dakota State juniors Macy Miller and Madison Guebert each scored 18 points to lead the Jackrabbits to a 69-58 Summit League win at Denver in front of 481 fans at Hamilton Gymnasium.

Miller added seven rebounds and three assists while Guebert sank four 3-pointers. Freshman Myah Selland added nine points, grabbed a career- and game-high 11 rebounds and registered four steals and three blocks.

Denver, now 10-8 and 1-2, was led by Briana Johnson’s 13 points, Claire Gritt’s 11 points and Jordyn Alt’s 10 points.

SDSU, now 13-4, 3-0, jumped out to a 7-4 lead on five points by Miller. Denver answered with a 12-2 run to take a seven-point lead, 16-9, with 2:07 left in the first quarter. Sophomore Rylie Cascio Jensen sank a 3-pointer with 23 seconds left to draw SDSU to within four, 18-14, to end the quarter.

Guebert scored seven points in the second quarter, including five straight to pull the Jackrabbits within one, 22-21, with 6:58 left. The teams traded baskets for the rest of the half and Denver led 31-29 at halftime.

The Jackrabbits opened the third quarter with a 7-0 run to take a five-point lead, 36-31, at 6:29. Denver closed the quarter on an 8-2 run over the final 2:53 to lead 44-43.

Freshman Tylee Irwin scored on a jumper to begin the fourth quarter to put the Jacks up 45-44 and SDSU led the rest of the game. Guebert, who scored nine points in the quarter, sank the third of her four 3-pointers to put the Jacks up 61-51 with 3:30 remaining. Guebert and Miller scored SDSU’s final eight points.

Notes

Guebert’s went two for two at the free-throw line tonight. She has now made her last 13 consecutive free throws and 48 of her last 49.

Miller tallied 18 points tonight, giving her 1,405, passing former teammate Megan Waytashek’s total of 1,390.

Guebert’s 18 points give her 1,108 career points. She ranks 33rd in career scoring.

Ellie Thompson scored seven points this evening and is 34th in career scoring with 1,102 points.

SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston is now two wins shy of becoming The Summit League leader in victories with 144.

Up Next

South Dakota State returns to action Saturday at 2 p.m. when it tips at Oral Roberts.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics