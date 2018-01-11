Jacks Home At Last For Battle Of Summit Unbeatens

SDSU Men Host Oral Roberts Tonight

BROOKINGS, S.D. — On the hardwood tonight we’ve got a battle of Summit League unbeatens, with the winner of tonight’s South Dakota State and Oral Roberts game getting an early foothold towards winning the conference title.

The Jacks are 2-0 in league play while the visiting Golden Eagles are 3-0 under first year head coach Paul Mills. That said, all three ORU victories came on their homecourt in Tulsa while the Jacks did their work on the road in Fargo and Omaha.

Now State returns to Frost for their first Summit home game with plenty of confidence.

Tipoff is at 7 PM.