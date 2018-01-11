Job Title: Billion Auto – Human Resources Recruiter

Looking for a talented HR candidate that LOVES recruiting. Someone that will take the wheel and drive our recruiting process forward. Must be creative, technically savvy and have beyond great organization skills. We are looking for someone who will love to keep Billion’s recruiting on the technical cutting edge. Use your energy and drive to help us hire and retain the best and the brightest for our company. Billion Auto is a rapidly growing company with 27 locations in 3 states. You will be responsible for hiring strong candidates into a variety of positions. In addition, you will support 8 dealerships with 350+ employees. This is a true generalist position with responsibility for worker’s compensation, benefits and employee relations. DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

• Manage all online recruiting for Billion Motors, Inc. Post jobs. Review statistics, Manage results.

• Conduct full-cycle recruiting for all exempt and nonexempt personnel across Billion’s 27 dealerships.

• Develop and implement strategy for recruiting talent, including participation in job fairs, develop partnerships with technical and 4 year schools.

• Partner with hiring managers to forecast and develop plans for staffing.

• Keep hiring managers up to date on recruitment efforts and open positions on a frequent/timely basis.

• Conduct background and reference checks insuring compliance with all federal rules, regulations. Insure approval of all new hires per Company policy.

• Provide applicant responses as necessary, call to schedule interviews for self and hiring managers.

• Conduct new-employee on-boarding; ensure all new hire communication and set up occurs.

• Train all new hires on timeclock system, work closely with payroll department to insure good communication.

• Provide benefits administration to include enrollment, change reporting, and communicating benefit information to employees.

• Assist with all HR projects, such as set-up for and run health screens, flu shot clinics, open enrollment meetings.

• Develop strong relationships and partner with Hiring Managers and HR team.

• Assist with worker’s compensation jnager and employee. Oversee manager updates, employee care updates and safety corrections.

• Handle employee relations counseling in partnership with HR Director and General Manager.

• Maintain compliance with all federal and state regulations.

• Assist with management of FMLA, USERRA, Personal leaves of absences.

• Other HR related duties as assigned