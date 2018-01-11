Job Title: Billion Auto – Human Resources Recruiter
Billion Automotive
|Looking for a talented HR candidate that LOVES recruiting. Someone that will take the wheel and drive our recruiting process forward. Must be creative, technically savvy and have beyond great organization skills.
We are looking for someone who will love to keep Billion’s recruiting on the technical cutting edge.
Use your energy and drive to help us hire and retain the best and the brightest for our company.
Billion Auto is a rapidly growing company with 27 locations in 3 states. You will be responsible for hiring strong candidates into a variety of positions. In addition, you will support 8 dealerships with 350+ employees. This is a true generalist position with responsibility for worker’s compensation, benefits and employee relations.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
|JOB QUALIFICATIONS AND SKILLS
• B.A degree or applicable experience in human resources.
• 2-4 years’ experience in human resource generalist role.
• 1 year minimum high volume staffing/recruitment experience.
• Excellent inter-personal skills, communication skills and team based project experience.
• Good attention to detail, strong organization skills
• Ability to multi-task, meet deadlines
• Experience with applicant tracking system, benefit administration program & various vendor websites.
• Use critical thinking to effectively solve human resource issues.
• The ability to make informed decisions based on facts.
• Working knowledge and experience with Safety Programs, OSHA, FMLA rules and regulations, and workers comp management.
Contact Information
|Human Resources
3604 S. Westport Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57106605-679-3945
jobs@billionauto.com
Apply on our career site: http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/human-resources-recruiter-sioux-falls-sd/view/1725
Link to Job Posting on your Company Website:
