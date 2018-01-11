Local Organizations Using Super Bowl To Kickoff Safety Campaign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — There’s less than a month until Super Bowl 52 which you can watch here on KDLT.

Companies spend months planning the perfect Super Bowl Commercial, both on the national and local levels. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety and advertisers are teaming up to make an impact on your TV screen and ultimately on the road.

State law enforcement officials are planning a new safety campaign. They’re getting help from ad agency Lawrence & Schiller to spread the word. Their hard work kicks off with a Super Bowl commercial.

Lee Axdahl is with the Department of Public Safety. He says teen boys and young men behind the wheel make up about 11% of the state’s population, but they’re involved in a third of deadly crashes.

“The Super Bowl is an ideal way to reach that demographic. Not just the young male drivers, but everybody else,” says Axdahl.

Lawrence & Schiller advertisers say the goal is to change dangerous driving behaviors, but they’re hoping to spread the message with humor.

“We’ve actually taken that and put it into a character that we’re calling Jim Reaper, and he’s going to pop up into all of these different situations to really remind people that they are in control of making their own decisions,” says Laue.

The timing of this commercial’s debut is important while many viewers are indulging and enjoying the big game.

“About three times as many males are arrested for driving while intoxicated then women. We also know during the super bowl that’s elevated. Alcohol related crashes actually go up about 70% in the hour after the game, so it brings a great stage for us to bring that message,” says Laue.

State officials say South Dakota leads the nation in bringing down its number of traffic deaths, but there’s still work to be done.

“Now the challenge has been how do you cheat death, and we’ve come up with a series of commercials with our team at the agency to make that happen,” says Axdahl.

“This is going to be very visible, and is going to be remembered in a really great way,” says Laue.

This isn’t a short-term project. The campaign is made up of 8 commercials that will air over the next couple years.