Man Arrested After Off-Duty Officers Witness Robbery

KDLT Newsroom
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police have arrested a Sioux Falls man after two off-duty officers witnessed him rob a woman.

The victim was assaulted and robbed while walking to her car near 14th Street and Minnesota Avenue on Tuesday. Two off-duty officers witnessed the robbery and followed the vehicle the suspect got into.

The off-duty officers were able to get the vehicle’s license plate numbers which led police to the suspect’s address.

Police arrested the suspect, Jimmy Bozeman Jr., for second degree robbery and drug charges on Wednesday.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non serious injuries.

 

