Manhunt Heats Up For Pair Wanted In Connection With Double Homicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A manhunt for Manuel Frias and Maria LeClaire has turned up plenty of suspects, except for Frias and LeClaire. Police are investigating and along the way, they’ve stumbled upon a seven other people wanted for different crimes, such as harboring a fugitive, outstanding warrants, and possession of a controlled substance.

The Sioux Falls Police Department suspects that some of Frias and LeClaire’s acquaintances likely may be on the wrong side of the law in one way or another.

“If you’re a friend of him and you’re wanted, chances are we’re probably going to find you sooner than later,” said Officer Sam Clemens of the Sioux Falls Police Department.

When it comes to leads, they’re leaving no stone unturned. They’re pursuing leads both inside and outside city limits.

”On either Frias or LeClaire, we’re still looking for them,” said Clemens. “Still waiting for maybe some tips to come in. Other than that, it’s just old-fashioned police work. You know, tracking down leads, talking to people, and seeing if we can figure out where they’re at.”

Authorities describe Frias as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 160 pounds, and LeClaire as 5 feet two inches tall and 120 pounds. While they’re searching for these two sheriffs’ “most wanted,” police have a message to those that may know the whereabouts of the pair:

“If these people have information, we’d like them to call police and if they don’t there’s certainly a chance where we could be knocking on their door and looking for him ourselves,” said Clemens.

Police are encouraging anyone with information on their whereabouts to call them or anonymously call Crimestoppers. If you spot either Frias or LeClaire, police say they may be armed and dangerous.