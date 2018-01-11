Full-time Medical Records clerk position available. This position would be 40 hours per week with flexible hours, and Saturday involvement. The primary responsibility of this position will be to answer phone calls for the department, assist with scanning images into the EMR, attaching transcription documents in the EMR, release of information, typing physician correspondence, filing and other clerical duties using general office equipment. Candidate should be well organized and a have good problem solving skills. Prior knowledge of a medical record is preferred. Experience with transcription is also preferred. Knowledge of personal computers and Microsoft Office is required.

Job Requirements

Full-time Medical Records clerk position available. This position would be 40 hours per week with flexible hours, and Saturday involvement. The primary responsibility of this position will be to answer phone calls for the department, assist with scanning images into the EMR, attaching transcription documents in the EMR, release of information, typing physician correspondence, filing and other clerical duties using general office equipment. Candidate should be well organized and a have good problem solving skills. Prior knowledge of a medical record is preferred. Experience with transcription is also preferred. Knowledge of personal computers and Microsoft Office is required. Madison Regional Health System offers a competitive salary and benefit package.

Contact Information

Please send resume to: Madison Regional Health System, Attention: Human Resources, 323 SW 10th Street, Madison, SD 57042. This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer.