Rapid City Casino Robbed At Gunpoint; No Injuries Reported

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Rapid City police are looking for a man who robbed a casino at gunpoint.

Authorities say an employee at Uncle Sam’s casino reported the pistol-wielding man walked in about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday and demanded money.

The robber fled with an unspecified amount of cash. No injuries were reported.