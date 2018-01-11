Scoreboard Thursday, January 11th

Scores for Thursday, January 11, 2018
Zach Borg
SCOREBOARD FOR THURSDAY, JANUARY 11TH, 2018

NBA G-League
Windy City 109, Skyfore 91

Mens’ College Basketball
SDSU 78, Oral Roberts 75

USD 68, Fort Wayne 58

Womens’ College Basketball
SDSU 69, Denver 58

BOYS BASKETBALL
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 57, Mitchell Christian 41

Brandon Valley 68, Pierre 51

Castlewood 60, Great Plains Lutheran 45

Chamberlain 58, Todd County 52

Chester 47, Baltic 36

Dupree 49, Lemmon 43

Faulkton 66, Edmunds Central 41

Freeman 79, Ethan 67

Herreid/Selby Area 62, Highmore-Harrold 44

Ipswich 77, Northwestern 75

Irene-Wakonda 81, Centerville 25

Madison 72, Flandreau 55

Oelrichs 69, Crazy Horse 51

Parker 54, Hanson 40

Parkston 39, Wagner 37

Rapid City Central 69, Sturgis Brown 52

Rapid City Christian 62, Harding County 43

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 62, James Valley Christian 55

Sioux City, East, Iowa 62, Sioux Falls Lincoln 57

St. Thomas More 57, Custer 30

Sully Buttes 60, Miller 50

Tiospa Zina Tribal 90, Wilmot 59

Tri-Valley 59, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 53

Vermillion 72, Lennox 66

Viborg-Hurley 54, Gayville-Volin 41

Warner 45, Langford 44

West Central 79, Garretson 73

West Sioux, Hawarden, Iowa 74, Canton 71

Winner 82, Bon Homme 39

Wright, Wyo. 62, Belle Fourche 60

Dawson-Boyd 73, Minneota 67

Southwest Minnesota Christian 87, Hills-Beaver Creek 62

Jones County Tournament
First Round
Lyman 77, Kadoka Area 64

Stanley County 51, Colome 46

White River 82, Bennett County 39

West River Tournament
First Round
Faith 63, Moorcroft, Wyo. 22

Hot Springs 73, Edgemont 23

Upton, Wyo. 71, Newell 41

Wall 57, New Underwood 26

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Akron-Westfield, Iowa 51, Alcester-Hudson 20

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 47, Mitchell Christian 27

Avon 60, Scotland 23

Bennett County 53, Stanley County 37

Burke/South Central 66, Colome 28

Canistota 55, Dell Rapids St. Mary 48

Chester 55, Baltic 38

Colman-Egan 32, Estelline 30

Crazy Horse 80, Takini 30

Dakota Valley 70, MVAO-CO-U, Iowa 24

DeSmet 62, Elkton-Lake Benton 23

Deubrook 71, Arlington 26

Faulkton 87, Edmunds Central 46

Jackson County Central 48, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 41

Groton Area 37, Sisseton 32

Hanson 54, Parker 41

Hill City 37, Lead-Deadwood 36

Irene-Wakonda 79, Centerville 24

Kimball/White Lake 54, Gregory 28

Mitchell 51, Yankton 40

Parkston 57, Wagner 47

Pine Ridge 52, Little Wound 44

Rapid City Central 45, Sturgis Brown 40

Red Cloud 59, Douglas 39

Sioux Falls Christian 60, Tea Area 41

Sully Buttes 60, Miller 46

Sundance, Wyo. 58, Harding County 34

Vermillion 60, Lennox 51

Viborg-Hurley 52, Gayville-Volin 28

Waubay/Summit 58, Florence/Henry 42

West Central 42, Crofton, Neb. 35

West Sioux, Hawarden, Iowa 54, Canton 46

Winner 82, Bon Homme 39

HS Wrestling
Spearfish 51, Douglas 25

Sioux Falls Washington 39, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 36

Wessington Springs Quadrangular
Howard 41, Kimball/White Lake/Platte Geddes 28

Howard 75, Wessington Springs/Woonsocket 6

Howard 84, Warner/Northwestern 0

Kimball/White Lake/Platte Geddes 52, Wessington Springs/Woonsocket 18

Kimball/White Lake/Platte Geddes 60, Warner/Northwestern 6

Wessington Springs/Woonsocket 48, Warner/Northwestern 24

Faulkton Area 41

Ipswich-Leola-Bowdle 6

 

Mobridge-Pollock 64

Ipswich-Leola-Bowdle 0

 

Ipswich-Leola-Bowdle  6

Miller-Highmore-Harrold 45

 

Faulkton Area 23

Mobridge-Pollock 30

 

Faulkton Area 33

Miller-Highmore-Harrold 21

 

Miller-Highmore-Harrold 6

Mobridge-Pollock 48

Marshall Triangular
Marshall Tigers 39, Worthington 25

Worthington 42, Jackson County Central 27

HS Gymnastics
Brookings-Yankton-Harrisburg Meet
1.  Brookings (139.700)

2.  Yankton (132.350)

3.  Harrisburg (115.900)

