Scoreboard Thursday, January 11th
NBA G-League
Windy City 109, Skyfore 91
Mens’ College Basketball
SDSU 78, Oral Roberts 75
USD 68, Fort Wayne 58
Womens’ College Basketball
SDSU 69, Denver 58
BOYS BASKETBALL
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 57, Mitchell Christian 41
Brandon Valley 68, Pierre 51
Castlewood 60, Great Plains Lutheran 45
Chamberlain 58, Todd County 52
Chester 47, Baltic 36
Dupree 49, Lemmon 43
Faulkton 66, Edmunds Central 41
Freeman 79, Ethan 67
Herreid/Selby Area 62, Highmore-Harrold 44
Ipswich 77, Northwestern 75
Irene-Wakonda 81, Centerville 25
Madison 72, Flandreau 55
Oelrichs 69, Crazy Horse 51
Parker 54, Hanson 40
Parkston 39, Wagner 37
Rapid City Central 69, Sturgis Brown 52
Rapid City Christian 62, Harding County 43
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 62, James Valley Christian 55
Sioux City, East, Iowa 62, Sioux Falls Lincoln 57
St. Thomas More 57, Custer 30
Sully Buttes 60, Miller 50
Tiospa Zina Tribal 90, Wilmot 59
Tri-Valley 59, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 53
Vermillion 72, Lennox 66
Viborg-Hurley 54, Gayville-Volin 41
Warner 45, Langford 44
West Central 79, Garretson 73
West Sioux, Hawarden, Iowa 74, Canton 71
Winner 82, Bon Homme 39
Wright, Wyo. 62, Belle Fourche 60
Dawson-Boyd 73, Minneota 67
Southwest Minnesota Christian 87, Hills-Beaver Creek 62
Jones County Tournament
First Round
Lyman 77, Kadoka Area 64
Stanley County 51, Colome 46
White River 82, Bennett County 39
West River Tournament
First Round
Faith 63, Moorcroft, Wyo. 22
Hot Springs 73, Edgemont 23
Upton, Wyo. 71, Newell 41
Wall 57, New Underwood 26
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Akron-Westfield, Iowa 51, Alcester-Hudson 20
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 47, Mitchell Christian 27
Avon 60, Scotland 23
Bennett County 53, Stanley County 37
Burke/South Central 66, Colome 28
Canistota 55, Dell Rapids St. Mary 48
Chester 55, Baltic 38
Colman-Egan 32, Estelline 30
Crazy Horse 80, Takini 30
Dakota Valley 70, MVAO-CO-U, Iowa 24
DeSmet 62, Elkton-Lake Benton 23
Deubrook 71, Arlington 26
Faulkton 87, Edmunds Central 46
Jackson County Central 48, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 41
Groton Area 37, Sisseton 32
Hanson 54, Parker 41
Hill City 37, Lead-Deadwood 36
Irene-Wakonda 79, Centerville 24
Kimball/White Lake 54, Gregory 28
Mitchell 51, Yankton 40
Parkston 57, Wagner 47
Pine Ridge 52, Little Wound 44
Rapid City Central 45, Sturgis Brown 40
Red Cloud 59, Douglas 39
Sioux Falls Christian 60, Tea Area 41
Sully Buttes 60, Miller 46
Sundance, Wyo. 58, Harding County 34
Vermillion 60, Lennox 51
Viborg-Hurley 52, Gayville-Volin 28
Waubay/Summit 58, Florence/Henry 42
West Central 42, Crofton, Neb. 35
West Sioux, Hawarden, Iowa 54, Canton 46
Winner 82, Bon Homme 39
HS Wrestling
Spearfish 51, Douglas 25
Sioux Falls Washington 39, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 36
Wessington Springs Quadrangular
Howard 41, Kimball/White Lake/Platte Geddes 28
Howard 75, Wessington Springs/Woonsocket 6
Howard 84, Warner/Northwestern 0
Kimball/White Lake/Platte Geddes 52, Wessington Springs/Woonsocket 18
Kimball/White Lake/Platte Geddes 60, Warner/Northwestern 6
Wessington Springs/Woonsocket 48, Warner/Northwestern 24
Faulkton Area 41
Ipswich-Leola-Bowdle 6
Mobridge-Pollock 64
Ipswich-Leola-Bowdle 0
Ipswich-Leola-Bowdle 6
Miller-Highmore-Harrold 45
Faulkton Area 23
Mobridge-Pollock 30
Faulkton Area 33
Miller-Highmore-Harrold 21
Miller-Highmore-Harrold 6
Mobridge-Pollock 48
Marshall Triangular
Marshall Tigers 39, Worthington 25
Worthington 42, Jackson County Central 27
HS Gymnastics
Brookings-Yankton-Harrisburg Meet
1. Brookings (139.700)
2. Yankton (132.350)
3. Harrisburg (115.900)