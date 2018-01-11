SDSU Men Alone Atop Summit After Win Over Oral Roberts

Jacks Beat Golden Eagles 78-75

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The battle of unbeatens in Summit League play lived up to its billing Thursday night at Frost Arena, as South Dakota State claimed a 78-75 thriller over Oral Roberts in front of 2,221 fans.

Winners of six straight, SDSU (15-5, 3-0 Summit League) shot 44.1 percent as a team and hit 10 3-pointers while sinking 16-of-19 free throws.

Mike Daum posted his ninth double-double of the season, finishing with 27 points and 12 rebounds. He was 5-for-5 at the charity stripe and has now hit his last 27 free throws.

Reed Tellinghuisen had 24 points on 9-of-17 shooting, breaking the 20-point barrier for the second time in the last three games.

David Jenkins Jr. rounded out the double figure scorers with 15, drilling a pair of 3-pointers to go with his three assists.

Brandon Key dished out seven assists over 18 minutes.

Oral Roberts (7-12, 3-1 Summit League) went 32-of-68 from the field but attempted just eight free throws, hitting five. The Golden Eagles were led by Chris Miller’s 14 points while Javan White finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.

SDSU stuttered out of the gate, hitting just six of its first 21 shots to fall behind 25-16 near the seven-minute mark. The rest of the half was a different story, however, as the Jacks turned the tide with a heavy dose of free throws while hitting six of its final eight first half shots to lead at the break.

Down seven (28-21) with four minutes left in the half, State ran off nine straight to go up, 30-28, at 2:14, ending the burst on a Tellinghuisen layup. The final two minutes saw ORU retake the lead briefly before Daum buried a 3-pointer with seven seconds left in the half to send South Dakota State to the locker room ahead, 35-34.

The Jackrabbits never trailed again, as State roared out of the locker room on a 13-2 run, stretching its advantage to 10 (46-36) four minutes into the second.

ORU did not quit though, and chipped away at the Jackrabbit lead until Sam Kearns hit a layup to make it a one-point game, 76-75, with two and a half minutes left.

Up two (77-75) inside the final minute, State looked to regain control with a bucket, but instead came up with two offensive boards on its final possession to run down the clock.

Jenkins hit a free throw with 6.6 seconds on the clock to put the Jacks ahead three, and after an ORU timeout Daum came up with a steal on the inbounds pass to seal the victory.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is now 11-9 all-time against Oral Roberts

The Jackrabbits are 3-0 in Summit League play for the first time since 2010-11.

Reed Tellinghuisen moved into 17th in scoring at SDSU with 1,290 pts. He passed Ron Wiblemo (1,272; 1971-75), Kurt Meister (1,281; 1994-98), Derrick Schantz (1,283; 1999-04) and Ben Beran (1,285; 2003-06, 08).

Reed Tellinghuisen is now alone in fourth with 112 career starts and seventh with 124 career appearances.

Reed Tellinghuisen moved into seventh all-time (3,589) in career minutes played, passing Garrett Callahan (3,571; 2006-10).

Mike Daum is tied for sixth all-time as a Jackrabbit with 486 career defensive rebounds alongside Kurt Meister (486; 1994-98). He passed Nate Wolters (482; 2009-13) in the game.

Mike Daum has 20 double-doubles as a Jackrabbit, tied with Jordan Dykstra (20; 2010-14) for most since 2000-01, when game-by-game stats were readily available.

Up Next

South Dakota State hosts Denver Saturday in the 2018 Lamb Bonanza. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. from Frost Arena.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics