Sioux Falls Man Wanted on Child Pornography Charges Arrested in Nashville

NASHVILLE, T.N. – For more than two months, Michel Lloyd Smith, a 27-year-old man from Sioux Falls, has been on the run from police. On Wednesday, the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department arrested Smith at a Home Depot in Nashville, Tennessee.

He’s accused of exchanging nude photos and graphic messages with a 13-year-old girl over Facebook.

According to court documents obtained by KDLT, the two started chatting on Facebook on September 26. Smith allegedly sent a graphic nude photo to the victim and told her that he was a “cool adult.” The next day, the two exchanged several nude photos and sexual remarks over Facebook.

He’s facing three charges: solicitation of a minor, possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a minor.