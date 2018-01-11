Someone You Should Know: Main Street Living

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – If you’re ever flipping through the channels on Sunday mornings, you may catch Main Street Living. Every Sunday, there’s a new pastor preaching a religious Lutheran service.

“Always our joy and delight is proclaiming God’s love for the world and saying ‘hey here is God’s love and salvation and it is for you! Here you go,’” said Ryan Janke, a pastor.

Scott Sailer and others pitched the idea seventeen years ago. He says he never thought the program would take off like it has.

“God uses the gifts of his people, pastors, and the lay people alike, to put this program together,” said Sailer.

The TV show is an option for those faced with health difficulties or disabilities that make it difficult to leave the house or hospital.

“They miss church on Sunday,” said Janke. “They just don’t get that experience but having this on TV, it just brings it into their home.”

Perhaps it means the most to the deaf community. Main Street Living claims to be the only program in South Dakota and possibly the nation with both closed captioning and a sign language interpreter on screen.

“They’re able to access the worship service in their own language which is much different than printed because ASL, American Sign Language, is a foreign language, recognized as one and English would be not their natural language,” said Lynda Nix, an interpreter.

Main Street Living is possible to due a team of mostly volunteers, like Nix.

“It is a much more clear concept for our deaf people,” said Nix.

Now, the program is streamed all over the world online.

“Such a blessing to get to be able to interpret and to share God’s word,” said Nix. “It’s just very inspiring. I feel very blessed to have the skill to do it. I believe it’s a calling.”

A calling where you don’t have to hear it to feel the holy spirit.

According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, one in eight people in the United States aged 12 years or older has hearing loss in both ears. You can catch Main Street Living right here on KDLT on Sundays at 10 AM.