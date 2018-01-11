Full-time Speech Therapist. Requirements for this position are a valid South Dakota license and Master’s degree. Must be a self-starter with knowledge of birth to geriatric treatments in a hospital and outpatient setting. 32-40 hours per week. This position will begin in the Spring 2018. Madison Regional Health System offers a competitive salary and benefit package.

Job Requirements

Full-time Speech Therapist. Requirements for this position are a valid South Dakota license and Master’s degree. Must be a self-starter with knowledge of birth to geriatric treatments in a hospital and outpatient setting. 32-40 hours per week. This position will begin in the Spring 2018. Madison Regional Health System offers a competitive salary and benefit package.

Contact Information

Full-time Speech Therapist. Please send resume to: Madison Regional Health System, Attention: Human Resources, 323 SW 10th Street, Madison, SD 57042. This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer.