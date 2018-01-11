State High Court Upholds Ex-Police Chief’s Murder Conviction

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of a former police chief found guilty in the 2009 death of his pregnant fiancée.

Russell Bertram was sentenced in 2016 to life in prison for fatally shooting 26-year-old Leonila Stickney. The high court this week declined to vacate Bertram’s conviction.

At the time of the incident, Bertram told authorities he was putting his shotgun into his truck after a hunting trip when the weapon fired accidentally, striking Stickney.

Officials accused the one-time Harrisburg police chief of shooting Stickney out of jealousy and to collect more than $900,000 in insurance benefits.

Supreme Court justices ruled the circuit court didn’t abuse its discretion by excluding polygraph evidence from Bertram or admitting prosecutors’ evidence of his sexual encounters with other women in the days before Stickney’s death.