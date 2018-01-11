State of the Tribes Thursday in Pierre

Chairman of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe will give this year's address

PIERRE, S.D. – The chairman of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe is going to give an address to South Dakota lawmakers at the Capitol.

Chairman Boyd Gourneau on Thursday will give the third State of the Tribes message.

The tribe’s headquarters is in Lower Brule, and roughly 1,300 enrolled members live on the Lower Brule Reservation in central South Dakota.

Last legislative session, Chairman Robert Flying Hawk of the Yankton Sioux Tribe gave the address.