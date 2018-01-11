Suspect Connected To Double Murder Arrested At MN Casino

RED WING, MN – One of two people wanted in connection with a double murder January 5 is in a Minnesota county jail.

27-year-old Maria LeClaire was found near Red Wing, Minnesota early Thursday morning. According to the Goodhue County Jail, LeClaire was arrested at Treasure Island Casino in Welch, Minnesota. Sioux Falls police say she was spotted by a citizen who knew LeClaire was wanted. The citizen called law enforcement and LeClaire was taken into custody without any problems. The Goodhue County Jail says she will go to court in Goodhue County Friday where she will have to sign extradition documents to be brought to South Dakota. She’s facing the charge of Accessory to 1st Degree Robbery in Sioux Falls. Police say a drug deal turned into a robbery before gunshots rang out last Friday, killing two men.

Sioux Falls police are still searching for 34-year-old Manuel Frias who is wanted for 1st Degree Murder in the double homicide investigation.