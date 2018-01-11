Trump Convenes Experts On Overhaul Of Nation’s Prison System

Associated Press
Share This:

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is convening a group of governors, criminal justice experts and faith-based leaders to discuss ways of overhauling the nation’s prison system with an eye toward reducing the rate of recidivism.

While Trump has put forward a tough-on-crime message his first year in office, the White House views changes to the prison system as an issue that could potentially gain bipartisan support in a divided Congress.

Trump says he wants those who are in prison to be able to contribute to society once they leave.

He says: “We will be very tough on crime but we will provide a ladder of opportunity.”

The president was joined by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Republican Govs. Matt Bevin of Kentucky and Sam Brownback of Kansas and others during the round-table discussion.

Related Post

US Agency Withdraws Rule Aimed At Protecting Anima...
Trump Schedules Iowa Visit, His First As President
American Indians Protesting Trump, Pipeline With M...
Trump Criticizes Post Office, Amazon Over Shipping...

You Might Also Like