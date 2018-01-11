Trump Convenes Experts On Overhaul Of Nation’s Prison System

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is convening a group of governors, criminal justice experts and faith-based leaders to discuss ways of overhauling the nation’s prison system with an eye toward reducing the rate of recidivism.

While Trump has put forward a tough-on-crime message his first year in office, the White House views changes to the prison system as an issue that could potentially gain bipartisan support in a divided Congress.

Trump says he wants those who are in prison to be able to contribute to society once they leave.

He says: “We will be very tough on crime but we will provide a ladder of opportunity.”

The president was joined by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Republican Govs. Matt Bevin of Kentucky and Sam Brownback of Kansas and others during the round-table discussion.