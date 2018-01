Van Rees Leads Sioux City East To Win At Lincoln

Patriot Boys Suffer Second Loss 62-57

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Van Rees scored 30 points and pulled down 15 rebounds to help Sioux City East rally past Lincoln 62-57 in boys’ prep basketball action on Thursday night in Sioux Falls. Alex Glanzer’s 17 points led the Patriots who have suffered both of their losses to out of state competition (8-2).

