4th Ranked Brandon Valley Girls Roll Over Pierre

Lynx Win 58-41

BRANDON, S.D. — The 4th-ranked Brandon Valley girls’ basketball team had no problems with visiting Pierre, winning 58-41 on Friday night in Brandon. The Lynx’ Danica Kocher led all scorers with 17 points while Trinity Law scored 11 and Lauren Wells added 10. Emily Mikkelsen paced Pierre with 13 points.

