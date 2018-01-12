The Accounting/Receptionist position requires a detail-oriented individual with a basic understanding of accounting functions, a high degree of accuracy as well as excellent communication skills and strong organizational abilities. Able to support accounting & store operations by verifying accuracy of key information, assisting internal departments, processing supply orders, filing documents, and providing customer service. This position will be scheduled 40 hours per week and is eligible for our company’s full benefits. This position is located in our Corporate office and is normally scheduled Mon – Fri 7:30 – 4:30.