Airbnb Surge in South Dakota

People are choosing to stay in homes instead of hotels.

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Airbnb is becoming more popular across the nation and right here in South Dakota.

“Well over a half million people go on I-90 to the west every year and that’s you know, over a half a million people. Of coarse our job is to get them into Sioux falls and many of those people do stay in airbnb’s,” said Teri Schmidt, Executive Director of the Sioux Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau.

People are renting out rooms in the their own homes to strangers, but others have taken it a step further. The Brunz family has the home they live in– and another strictly for visitors.

“We decided we wanted to take some risk and try to find ways to make more money for our family because we have seven kids,” said Airbnb host Micah Brunz.

Business has been good for the Brunz’s, thanks to the interstate.

“We just got a booking from someone going coast to coast, so I-90 has been a big part of our success so far,” said Micah.

There’s a similar trend statewide. In 2016, 17-thousand people stayed in Airbnb’s in South Dakota and last year that went up to 41-thousand.

According to hosts, the bed and breakfast spots are usually cheaper than hotels. There are also other benefits.

“Finding a place just exactly what you need for a big family is hard to do like at a hotel we use to have t do two hotels to be legal,” said Airbnb host Becky Brunz.

Also, as hosts the Brunz family loves meeting different people who stay at their Airbnb.

“So far its gone really well, even in the slow season and we’re excite for what its going to do this year,” said Micah.

Rapid City is currently the most popular Airbnb spot in South Dakota since many tourists come to see the Black Hills and Sioux Falls is second.