Police Arrest 30-Year-Old Man In Fatal Watertown Shooting

WATERTOWN, S.D. – Watertown police have arrested a 30-year-old man for the fatal shooting of another man.

Police and paramedics were dispatched to the 600 block of 1st Avenue in northwest Watertown around 3:30 a.m. Friday. Police received a call from a male saying his roommate had been shot in the head. Arriving officers made contact with a 30-year-old and found another 30-year-old male inside with a fatal gun shot wound to the head.

Police arrested and charged 30-year-old Donald Vincent Herron with first-degree manslaughter and reckless discharge of a firearm. Herron is being held at the Codington County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

The victim is identified as 30 year-old, Seth James Murray of Watertown.

