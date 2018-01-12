Man Charged For Fatally Shooting Roommate

Watertown, S.D.– Police were called to this home in northwest Watertown overnight.

They found the body of 30-year-old Seth Murray. He had been shot in the head. The man who called police is Murray’s roommate, 30-year-old Donald Herron.

He was arrested and charged with 1st degree manslaughter and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Police believe alcohol played a role in this tragedy.

“An autopsy is being conducted in Sioux Falls today and so we don’t know if our victim had been consuming, but alcohol was a factor with our suspect,” says Sergeant Troy Vandusen.

Sergeant Vandusen says it appears the shooting was an accident. Herron’s charges reflect that.

“With the charge of first degree manslaughter, subsection three is what we’re looking at with that statue and that is defined as ‘without any design to affect death’, which would lead us to the fact that they were messing around with a handgun, went off and hit our victim,” says Sergeant Vandusen.

Herron is being held at Codington County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond. He’s due in court on next week.

Sergeant Vandusen says this is a tough reminder about gun safety

“Any type of firearm that people are handling has to be treated as a loaded weapon. And unfortunately, nobody wants to see this type of incident happen. But when it does, it reminds us that we have to be careful when we’re handling our firearms,” Sergeant Vandusen tells us.

If convicted, Herron could face a life sentence behind bars along with a 50 thousand dollar fine.