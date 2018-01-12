Man Fatally Shot in Watertown

Watertown Police Department Believe Public IS NOT In Danger

WATERTOWN, S.D – Watertown Police Department and Paramedics were dispatched to the 600 block of 1st Avenue NW in Watertown around 3:37am Friday morning after receiving a call from a male saying his roommate had been shot.

Upon arrival, police made contact with the 30-year-old male who made the initial call as well as another 30-year-old male inside the residence who had a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

Watertown Police as well as the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation are on scene and they believe the public is not in danger. Authorities are ruling the shooting as a death investigation.

Stay with KDLT News for updates on this developing story.