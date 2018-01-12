NCAA Grants SDSU’s Skyler Flatten 6th Year Of Eligibility

Clark Native To Play For Jackrabbits In 2018-19

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State’s Skyler Flatten was granted a sixth year of eligibility Friday from the NCAA. Flatten, who entered the 2017-18 season as a senior, is now eligible to return to the Jackrabbit basketball program for the 2018-19 season.

“We are absolutely thrilled that Skyler will have another year with us,” head coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “He’s fought through the adversity of multiple injuries that prevented him from competing as a Jackrabbit. Skyler is an extremely valuable member to our community, campus and team. I’m confident that his best is yet to come.”

Flatten, who missed all of 2015-16 due to injury, has appeared in 78 games for the Jackrabbits, averaging 4.7 points and 1.8 rebounds per game for his career.

This season, the Clark, South Dakota native is posting a career-high 6.5 points and three rebounds per game, starting 16 of 20 contests. He is shooting 49.5 percent from the field and leads The Summit League with a 51.8 3-point field goal percentage, hitting 29-of-56.

“I’m pretty excited about it,” Flatten said. “I talked to a lot of people about whether I should stay for an extra year, and if it’s the right move for me. A lot of hard work has been put into this, and this year has been so much fun and things have gone so well that I knew it was the best opportunity for me. It means a lot to my family and I to have the sixth year.

“I want to say thanks to everyone involved at the NCAA and South Dakota State, my coaches and our compliance department, especially (Senior Association Athletic Director) Kathy (Heylens) for all their hard work.”

SDSU returns to the court Saturday when Denver comes to town for the 2018 Lamb Bonanza at 2 p.m.

-Release Courtesy SDSU Athletics